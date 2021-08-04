We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Entergy (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 by 5%. Moreover, the reported figure declined 2.2% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The company reported GAAP loss of 3 cents per share against earnings of $1.79 a year ago.
Total Revenues
Entergy’s second-quarter revenues of $2,822.1 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,481.9 million by 13.7%. Further, revenues improved 17% from $2,412.8 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher Electric revenues.
Entergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Entergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Entergy Corporation Quote
Segment Results
Utility: The segment’s quarterly earnings came in at $1.62 per share compared with $1.71 in the prior-year quarter.
Parent & Other: The segment incurred a loss of 28 cents per share compared with a loss of 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Operating expenses in the second quarter were $2.65 billion, up 34.5% from $1.97 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $168.2 million compared with $439.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $213.4 million, up 4.3% from $204.7 million in the year-ago quarter.
In the reported quarter, total retail customers served by the company increased 0.9% to 2.97 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $686.9 million compared with $1,759.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt was $24.2 billion at the end of second-quarter 2021 compared with $21.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.
At the end of second-quarter 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $796.1 million compared with cash generated from operating activities of $789.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Guidance 2021
For 2021, Entergy still expects operational earnings of $5.80-$6.10 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.99 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the guided range.
Zacks Rank
Entergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
American Electric Power (AEP - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%.
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.6%.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.