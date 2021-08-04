Horace Mann Educators Corporation ( HMN Quick Quote HMN - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The bottom line also improved 52.2% year over year. The company gained from a healthy revenue stream, improved net income and core earnings. Its Supplemental, Life and Health segments also contributed to this upside. Quarterly Operational Update
Horace Mann Educators has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently.
Horace Mann (HMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The bottom line also improved 52.2% year over year.
The company gained from a healthy revenue stream, improved net income and core earnings. Its Supplemental, Life and Health segments also contributed to this upside.
Quarterly Operational Update
Total revenues of $347 million rose 10.2% year over year on higher net investment income.
Net income soared 53.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2021.
Net investment income of the company rose 36% year over year on the back of solid returns from the alternatives portfolio.
Core earnings of the company surged 52.9% year over year in the second quarter.
Operating expenses of the company increased 8.6% year over year due to higher benefits, claims and settlement costs, operating expenses, etc.
Quarterly Segment Update
Property and Casualty’s written premiums declined 0.3% year over year to $155.6 million. This was due to the low new business volume as a result of the pandemic.
Net investment income from this segment jumped 244.4% year over year.
Core earnings from the segment were up 70.8% year over year on the back of higher net investment income.
Combined ratio expanded 380 basis points (bps) year over year to 99.2%.
Supplemental segment’s sales were $1.2 million in the quarter, up 71.4%. However, the same was partly offset by limited school access because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Written premiums from the segment slipped 5.9% year over year to $31.7 million. Core earnings ascended 26.3% year over year.
Retirement Segment’s annuity contract deposits climbed 15.6% year over year.
Core earnings from the business rose 18.6% year over year.
This segment witnessed net investment income of $36.9 million in the quarter under review, up 18.3% year over year.
Life Segment's sales were unchanged from the year-ago quarter. This was mainly owing to solid new sales of recurring premium policies and a hike in sales of the single premium policies. Core earnings from this segment skyrocketed 163.2% year over year.
Written premiums from the business rose 6.9% from the year-ago period.
Financial Position (as of Jun 30 2021)
Total assets were $14.1 billion, up 12.9% year over year.
The company exited the second quarter with shareholders’ equity of $1.8 billion.
The company had total debt of $413.5 million, down 5.4% year over year.
2021 Outlook
The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings per share view in the band of $3.50-$3.70. Core ROE is estimated to be more than 10%.
Horace Mann Educators has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently.
