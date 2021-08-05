We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed at $25.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.69%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 11, 2021. On that day, AOSL is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AOSL has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.21, which means AOSL is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AOSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.