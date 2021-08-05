Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $23.22, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 25.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CHPT as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CHPT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CHPT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers