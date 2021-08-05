We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nike (NKE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $171.91, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 6.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.
NKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.53 billion, up 18.28% from the year-ago period.
NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $50.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.79% and +12.31%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.91% higher. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.74, which means NKE is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that NKE has a PEG ratio of 2.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.