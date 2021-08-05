We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
At Home Group (HOME) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, At Home Group (HOME - Free Report) closed at $36.99, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%.
Heading into today, shares of the home decor retailer had gained 0.03% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.69% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOME as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOME should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.53% lower. HOME currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HOME has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.71 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.45.
We can also see that HOME currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.