5 Amazing Earnings Charts
Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.
With the S&P 500 hitting new highs again, a lot of companies are also trading near new highs.
How can you pick out just 5 great charts?
But these five companies have must-see charts this week. Some are pandemic winners and others will be winners on the reopen.
Two of them have perfect earnings surprise track records over the last few years. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for years.
They were even doing it during a pandemic.
Can they keep beating?
1. YETI Holdings (YETI - Free Report) hasn’t missed since it’s 2018 IPO. Even during a pandemic. Impressive. Over the last year, shares are up 97% and are near all-time highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 40, so it’s not cheap. Can it keep rallying?
2. Wayfair (W - Free Report) has beat 5 quarters in a row. It was a big pandemic winner last year but shares have been going nowhere in 2021. Shares are down 10% in the last 3 months. At 56x, is it now too expensive to handle?
3. MasTec, Inc. (MTZ - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. What an amazing track record. Shares soared to new 5-year highs in 2021 but have weakened off those highs, falling 7% in the last 3 months. It has an attractive valuation, with a forward P/E of just 18. With a big infrastructure package expected to pass, is MasTec a value stock?
4. Square (SQ - Free Report) has beat big 5 quarters in a row. Shares are up 99% in the last year and are up 9% in the last 3 months. Yet they haven’t yet broken out to another new high. At 164x forward earnings, does the valuation of this fintech company even matter?
5. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK - Free Report) has a great earnings surprise track record with just 1 miss in the last 5 years. Shares have soared 86.7% in the last year but have weakened 14.5% in the last 3 months. Is this a buying opportunity as the economy reopens and consumers eat out in restaurants again?