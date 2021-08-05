We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
APA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Production and Price Gains
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share — excluding one-time items — of 70 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents. In the year-earlier quarter, the company reported a loss of 74 cents per share. The outperformance reflects stronger price realizations and better-than-expected domestic production. The average daily U.S. output came in at 241,525 barrels of oil-equivalent per day (BOE/d), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 241,000 BOE/d.
Revenues of $1.78 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion and also rose 137% from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $752 million.
Production & Selling Prices
Production of oil and natural gas averaged 395,186 BOE/d, which comprises 64.8% liquids. The figure dropped 9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
The U.S. output (accounting for 61% of the total) fell 4% year over year to 241,525 BOE/d while production from the company’s international operations decreased 17% to 153,661 BOE/d. APA’s oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production was 256,166 barrels per day (Bbl/d). Natural gas output totaled 834,119 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d).
The average realized crude oil price during the second quarter was $66.40 per barrel, up 157.7% from the year-ago realization of $25.77. Moreover, the number came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66. The average realized natural gas price increased to $2.99 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) from $1.68 in the year-ago period and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75.
APA Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
APA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | APA Corporation Quote
Costs & Financial Position
APA’s second-quarter lease operating expenses totaled $311 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago level. Moreover, total operating expenses jumped 27.2% from the level recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 to $1.29 billion. Apart from a rise in lease operating expenses, the deterioration was due to higher purchased oil and gas expenses and steep impairment charges.
During the quarter under review, APA generated $969 million of cash from operating activities. It spent $257 million on upstream capital expenditures. The company reported an adjusted operating cash flow of $757 million in the second quarter.
As of Jun 30, APA had $1.25 billion worth cash and cash equivalents, and $7.76 billion of long-term debt.
Guidance
The U.S. energy explorer revises its 2021 outlook and expects to generate $1.7 billion as free cash flow this year, majority of which will be used to pay down its net debt.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
APA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) , Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.