Image: Bigstock
Veritiv (VRTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results, before the opening bell on Aug 9.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Veritiv’s second-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 81 cents, indicating growth of 80% from the year-ago quarter. The earnings estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Q1 Performance
Despite year-over-year drop in revenues in the first quarter, Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.28 against a loss of 2 cents in the prior year quarter. The figure surpassed beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,855.8%.
Veritiv Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Veritiv Corporation price-eps-surprise | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Factors to Note
The company’s second-quarter overall revenues are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across its segments, with the exception of Packaging. Accelerated e-commerce growth, rigid packaging demand and expansion in the industrial manufacturing sector might have benefited Packaging segment’s performance in the quarter to be reported.
In the Facility Solutions segment, demand for personal protective equipment and hygiene related products continued to remain strong due to the pandemic. However, the pandemic has led to temporary closures of businesses and schools, travel restrictions, constraints on large venues hosting sporting, conventions and entertainment events, and extended work-from-home measures. These factors might have weighed on the segment’s top-line performance in the second quarter. Nevertheless, Veritiv’s efforts to improve the profitability of this segment through operational efficiencies will get reflected in its margins.
Both Print and Publishing segments continue to bear the brunt of the industry-wide decline in demand for paper and related products due to the widespread use of electronic media, surge in e-commerce, less print advertising, more electronic billing and lower volume of mails, which has been further aggravated by the pandemic. This trend continued in the second quarter as well, and might get reflected in the segment’s to-be-reported quarter’s revenues.
The company had embarked on a restructuring plan to address the impact of the pandemic on its business as well the ongoing secular changes in the Print and Publishing segments. The plan, known as the 2020 Restructuring Plan, was designed to better align the company’s cost structure. The actions included reducing salaries, temporary furloughs, adjusting its supply chain operations staff and minimizing discretionary spending, among others. Cost savings from these actions are likely to have favored Veritiv’s second-quarter performance.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Veritiv this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Veritiv is 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 3.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Veritiv have soared 298.7% over the past year, compared with the industry's rally of 59.2%.
Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates
Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this quarter:
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.45% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM - Free Report) has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.18%, at present.