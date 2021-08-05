We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Century Aluminum (CENX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) reported net loss of $35.1 million or 39 cents per share in second-quarter 2021, wider than the net loss of $26.9 million or 30 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line in the reported quarter was affected by $7.8 million of exceptional items.
Barring one-time items, adjusted loss was 27 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents per share.
Revenues and Shipments
The company generated net sales of $528 million in the second quarter, climbing 31.4% year over year from $401.9 million. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.3 million. Net sales increased around 19% sequentially on higher aluminum prices and increased regional premiums.
Shipments of primary aluminum were 190,894 tons, down 9.2% year over year and 2% sequentially due to disruptions in the supply chain that delayed the pace of restart activities at Mt. Holly.
Financials
At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $9 million, down 94.8% year over year.
Net cash used in operating activities was $87.9 million in the six months ended Jun 30, 2021.
Outlook
Century Aluminum stated that on the back of continued strength in global aluminum markets, it is focused on adding more production online through its previously announced expansion project at Mt. Holly and a return to targeted production levels at Hawesville. It expects both the projects to be completed by the year end, which will provide the much-needed additional units to the marketplace as well as additional LME and regional premium pricing exposure.
Price Performance
Century Aluminum’s shares have risen 30.9% over the past year, underperforming the 51.3% rise of the industry.
Currently, Century Aluminum carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
