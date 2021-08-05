We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) is a leading independent investment bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) is an integrated equipment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) , a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Plantronics, Inc. (POLY - Free Report) is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.
