New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (AZRX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL - Free Report) is a leading independent investment bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES - Free Report) is an integrated equipment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND - Free Report) , a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Plantronics, Inc. (POLY - Free Report) is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 30 days.

