What's in Store for Ruth's Hospitality's (RUTH) Q2 Earnings?
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 6, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 160%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 23 cents per share, against the prior-year quarter’s loss of 48 cents. The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $107.6 million, indicating growth of 278.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Factors to Note
The company’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from accelerating sales trends, dining rooms reopening and digitalization. Robust restaurant sales might have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for restaurant sales is pegged at $102 million, suggesting a whopping improvement of 277.8% year over year. The company remains focused on restaurant development and expansion. It intends to open two to three new company-owned restaurants by the end of this year, including Short Hills, NJ. Its foundational technological investments bode well. However, increase in food inflation might have negatively impacted the company’s second-quarter margin.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ruth's Hospitality this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Ruth's Hospitality has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +33.33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
