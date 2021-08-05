B2Gold's (BTG) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Decline Y/Y

B2Gold Corp ( BTG Quick Quote BTG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents for second-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line also plunged 54.5%, year over year, mainly on lower gold production as a result of planned significant waste stripping campaigns at both the Fekola and Otjikoto mines, as well as higher cash operating costs. The 4% increase in average realized gold price in the quarter somewhat mitigated the impact. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 6 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 12 cents per share. B2Gold generated revenues of $363 million in second-quarter 2021, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 18%. This downside resulted from the 22% reduction in gold ounces sold, partly offset by 4% increase in the average realized gold price. The top-line figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. During the June-end quarter, B2Gold recorded consolidated gold production of 197,380 ounces, down 17.6% year over year due to the planned significant waste stripping campaigns at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Total gold production (including 33% interest in Calibre) in the quarter was 211,612 ounces, down 12% from the prior-year period. The company reported consolidated cash operating costs of $649 per ounce in the reported quarter, up 69% from the year-ago period due to lower gold production and higher period stripping activities. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,011 per ounce came in 42% higher than the prior-year quarter.
In the April-June quarter, total cost of sales was $235 million, up 15% year over year.
Gross profit plummeted 46% year over year to $128 million. Gross margin contracted to 35.2% in the reported quarter from the prior-year quarter’s 53.8%. Operating income in the reported quarter was $109 million, reflecting a year-over-year slump of 48%. Operating margin was 30% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 48%. Financial Position
B2Gold’s cash and cash equivalents were $382 million at the end of the second quarter compared with the $480 million witnessed at the end of 2020. The company utilized $8.3 million cash in operating activities in the second quarter against the prior-year quarter’s cash generation of $238 million. The company’s long-term debt was $62 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $76 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Outlook
B2Gold expects to meet or exceed the current-year total production guidance of 970,000-1,030,000 ounces. Cash operating costs are projected between $500 per ounce and $540 per ounce. Meanwhile, AISC is anticipated to be within $870 per ounce to $910 per ounce.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, B2Gold has depreciated 43.3% compared with the
industry’s loss of 23.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
B2Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) and Dow Inc. ( DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) . Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 455% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 130.6% in a year’s time. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of 137% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have surged 42.4% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of 403 % for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 45.4% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image: Bigstock
B2Gold's (BTG) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Decline Y/Y
B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of 5 cents for second-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. The bottom line also plunged 54.5%, year over year, mainly on lower gold production as a result of planned significant waste stripping campaigns at both the Fekola and Otjikoto mines, as well as higher cash operating costs. The 4% increase in average realized gold price in the quarter somewhat mitigated the impact.
Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 6 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s 12 cents per share.
B2Gold generated revenues of $363 million in second-quarter 2021, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 18%. This downside resulted from the 22% reduction in gold ounces sold, partly offset by 4% increase in the average realized gold price. The top-line figure came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
During the June-end quarter, B2Gold recorded consolidated gold production of 197,380 ounces, down 17.6% year over year due to the planned significant waste stripping campaigns at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Total gold production (including 33% interest in Calibre) in the quarter was 211,612 ounces, down 12% from the prior-year period.
The company reported consolidated cash operating costs of $649 per ounce in the reported quarter, up 69% from the year-ago period due to lower gold production and higher period stripping activities. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,011 per ounce came in 42% higher than the prior-year quarter.
In the April-June quarter, total cost of sales was $235 million, up 15% year over year.
Gross profit plummeted 46% year over year to $128 million. Gross margin contracted to 35.2% in the reported quarter from the prior-year quarter’s 53.8%.
Operating income in the reported quarter was $109 million, reflecting a year-over-year slump of 48%. Operating margin was 30% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 48%.
B2Gold Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
B2Gold Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | B2Gold Corp Quote
Financial Position
B2Gold’s cash and cash equivalents were $382 million at the end of the second quarter compared with the $480 million witnessed at the end of 2020. The company utilized $8.3 million cash in operating activities in the second quarter against the prior-year quarter’s cash generation of $238 million. The company’s long-term debt was $62 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $76 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
Outlook
B2Gold expects to meet or exceed the current-year total production guidance of 970,000-1,030,000 ounces. Cash operating costs are projected between $500 per ounce and $540 per ounce. Meanwhile, AISC is anticipated to be within $870 per ounce to $910 per ounce.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, B2Gold has depreciated 43.3% compared with the industry’s loss of 23.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
B2Gold currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) and Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 455% for the current year. The company’s shares have soared 130.6% in a year’s time. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of 137% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have surged 42.4% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of 403 % for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 45.4% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).