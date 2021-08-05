ANSYS ( ANSS Quick Quote ANSS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.5% and increased 19% year over year. Non-GAAP revenues of $452.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The top line increased 16% (up 14% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Continued momentum in recurring revenues, strength in defense, high tech and semiconductor verticals along with growth in all regions drove the top line. The company closed several deals in the aerospace and defense sector in North America and EMEA regions. Improving business conditions at small- and medium-sized customers contributed to the top line. Deferred revenues and backlog were $927.1 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis. Quarter in Details Lease licenses revenues (28.7% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 13.2% at cc to $129.8 million. Perpetual licenses revenues (18.8%) rose 48.1% year over year at cc to $85 million. Maintenance revenues (49.5%) increased 5.6% at cc to $224.2 million. Service revenues (3%) dropped 0.1% year over year to $13.5 million. Direct and indirect channels contributed 75.6% and 24.4%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues. Annual contract value or ACV increased 25% year over year (up 22.7% at cc) to $430.5 million. On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 48.9%, 23.3% and 27.8% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively. Non-GAAP revenues from Americas rallied 14.2% to $221.2 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA and the Asia-Pacific increased 11.3% and 14.9% year over year to $105.4 million and $126 million, respectively. Strength in aerospace and defense, high-tech, automotive and semiconductor sectors led to increases in overall revenues. Operating Details
ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y
ANSYS (ANSS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.5% and increased 19% year over year.
Non-GAAP revenues of $452.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The top line increased 16% (up 14% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
Continued momentum in recurring revenues, strength in defense, high tech and semiconductor verticals along with growth in all regions drove the top line. The company closed several deals in the aerospace and defense sector in North America and EMEA regions. Improving business conditions at small- and medium-sized customers contributed to the top line.
Deferred revenues and backlog were $927.1 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis.
Quarter in Details
Lease licenses revenues (28.7% of non-GAAP revenues) increased 13.2% at cc to $129.8 million. Perpetual licenses revenues (18.8%) rose 48.1% year over year at cc to $85 million.
Maintenance revenues (49.5%) increased 5.6% at cc to $224.2 million. Service revenues (3%) dropped 0.1% year over year to $13.5 million.
Direct and indirect channels contributed 75.6% and 24.4%, respectively, to non-GAAP revenues.
Annual contract value or ACV increased 25% year over year (up 22.7% at cc) to $430.5 million.
On a geographic basis, non-GAAP revenues from Americas, EMEA (comprising Germany, the U.K. and other EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific (Japan and Other Asia-Pacific) contributed 48.9%, 23.3% and 27.8% to non-GAAP revenues, respectively.
Non-GAAP revenues from Americas rallied 14.2% to $221.2 million at cc. Revenues from EMEA and the Asia-Pacific increased 11.3% and 14.9% year over year to $105.4 million and $126 million, respectively.
Strength in aerospace and defense, high-tech, automotive and semiconductor sectors led to increases in overall revenues.
Operating Details
Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 40 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 90%.
Total operating expenses increased 21.3% year over year to $265.7 million, due to higher research and development as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.
Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 41.7%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and short-term investments amounted to $958.2 million (the United States contributed 66%) compared with $987.9 million (the United States contributed 67%) as of Mar 31, 2021.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s long-term debt stood at $753.3 million.
The company generated cash from operations of $118.9 million in the second quarter compared with $171.1 million in the prior quarter.
The company did not repurchase shares in the second quarter. As of Jun 30, 2021, it had 2.8 million shares remaining under the share buyback program.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, ANSYS expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.22-$1.39. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.27 per share.
Non-GAAP revenues are anticipated between $400 million and $425 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $403.9 million.
Management projects non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 34-36.5%.
For 2021, ANSYS now expects non-GAAP revenues of $1.84-$1.89 billion compared with the previous guidance of $1.81-$1.875 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.86 billion.
Management expects non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 40-41% for 2021.
Non-GAAP earnings are now envisioned in the range of $6.85-$7.15 per share compared with the previous guidance of $6.69-$7.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is at $6.97 per share.
ACV is now anticipated between $1.8 billion and $1.845 billion, while operating cash flow are anticipated between $495 million and $535 million for 2021.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ANSYS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Avnet (AVT - Free Report) , CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) and CACI International (CACI - Free Report) . Avnet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CACI and CyberArk carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Avnet and CACI are scheduled to report quarterly results on Aug 11, while CyberArk is slated to announce results on Aug 12.
Long-term earnings growth rate of Avnet, CyberArk and CACI is pegged at 22.7%, 12.1% and 13.1%, respectively.