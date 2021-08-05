Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) has reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021) results. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 1.4%, whereas sales surpassed the same by 1%. Its adjusted earnings were $4.38 per share in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32. Also, earnings increased 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.99 per share on sales and margin improvement. In fiscal 2021, the company’s adjusted earnings were $15.04 per share, up from $12.44 per share a year ago. Revenue Details
Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) has reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021) results. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 1.4%, whereas sales surpassed the same by 1%.
Its adjusted earnings were $4.38 per share in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.32. Also, earnings increased 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.99 per share on sales and margin improvement.
In fiscal 2021, the company’s adjusted earnings were $15.04 per share, up from $12.44 per share a year ago.
Revenue Details
In the quarter under review, the company’s net sales were $3,958.9 million, reflecting 25% year-over-year growth. Organic sales in the quarter increased 22%. Orders were up 43% in the quarter. Also, the company’s top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,919 million.
In fiscal 2021, its net sales were $14,347.6 million, up 4.8% year over year.
Parker-Hannifin reports revenues under two segments. A brief discussion on the quarterly results is provided below:
The Diversified Industrial segment’s revenues totaled $3,328.9 million, representing 84.1% of net revenues in the quarter under review. On a year-over-year basis, the segment’s revenues increased 31.2%.
The segment’s revenues generated in North America totaled $1,823.1 million, increasing 26.6% year over year. The segment’s International revenues were $1,505.8 million, up 37.3%. Orders in the quarter increased 56% year over year for Diversified Industrial North America and that for Diversified Industrial International grew 58%.
The Aerospace Systems segment generated revenues of $630 million, accounting for 15.9% of net revenues in the reported quarter. Sales increased 1% year over year. Orders in the quarter decreased 7%.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, the company’s cost of sales increased 19.7% year over year to $2,832.3 million. It represented 71.5% of the quarter’s net sales versus 74.8% in the year-ago quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 17.3% to $414 million. It represented 10.5% of net sales in the reported quarter versus 11.2% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter increased 37.4% year over year to $876.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 190 bps to 22.1%. Interest expenses in the quarter decreased 19.1% to $60.3 million.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Parker-Hannifin had cash and cash equivalents of $733.1 million, up 49.6% from $489.6 million recorded in the last reported quarter. Long-term debt was up 0.2% sequentially to $6,582.1 million.
In fiscal 2021, the company repaid $1,934 million of debts.
In fiscal 2021, it generated net cash of $2,575 million from operating activities, reflecting growth of 24.3% from the year-ago period. Capital spending totaled $210 million versus $232.6 million a year ago.
During fiscal 2021, the company paid out cash dividends of $475.2 million, up 4.7% from fiscal 2020.
Outlook
For fiscal 2022 (ending June 2022), the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $16.20-$17.00. Organic sales for the fiscal year are anticipated to grow 5-9% year over year.
