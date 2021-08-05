We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Evergy (EVRG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Evergy, Inc. (EVRG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 14.9%.
The reported earnings were up 25% year over year. The improvement was due to increased weather-normalized demand and transmission margin, lower operating and maintenance expenses as well as higher other income, partially offset by unfavorable weather.
GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were 81 cents compared with 59 cents per share in the year-ago period.
Total Revenues
Evergy’s total revenues came in at $1,236.2 million, reflecting an increase of 4.3% from the year-ago-quarter’s $1,184.7 million.
Evergy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Evergy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Evergy Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses were $940.9 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $913 million owing to an increase in fuel and purchased power expenses, marginally offset by a decline in operating and maintenance costs.
Interest expenses for the reported quarter were $93.8 million, down 5.7% from the year-ago level.
The company’s customer volume increased 1.4% year over year.
The company continues to work on grid modernization and fleet transformation, with an objective of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2021 were $58.4 million compared with $144.9 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt as of Jun 30, 2021 was $9,297.3 million compared with $9,190.9 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Cash from operating activities for first-half 2021 was $224.6 million compared with $522.5 million in the first half of 2020.
Guidance
Evergy reiterated its 2021 operating earnings per share guidance in the range of $3.20-$3.40, and long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6-8% from 2019 through 2024.
Evergy reiterated long-term five-year (2021-2025) capital plan of $9.4 billion. The expenditures will be directed toward utility projects, with an objective of modernizing the grid, focusing on clean energy sources, and increasing efficiency as well as reliability of operations.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Evergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
