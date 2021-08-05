Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. ( AEIS Quick Quote AEIS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.Further, the bottom line improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter but decreased 3.1% from the prior quarter. Revenues of $361.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $367 million. Notably, the top line improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter and 2.8% from the previous quarter. Top-line growth was driven by strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical end markets. However, the coronavirus-induced supply-chain constraints acted as headwinds in the quarter. Softness in the data center, telecom and networking markets were other concerns. Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about its strengthening order traction across hyperscale customers. Further, prospects related to 5G remain key levers. End Market in Detail Semiconductor Equipment: Revenues generated from this market grew 21.5% year over year to $176.7 million (48.9% of total revenues),driven by a robust demand environment and solid momentum across Plasma Power products. The growing clout of MAXstream and eVoS contributed well. Industrial & Medical: Revenues from this market grew 17.4% year over year to $70.9 million (23% of revenues) in the reported quarter. In the medical vertical, strong demand for elective care procedures aided top-line growth in this market. Further, strong design wins were positives. Data Center Computing: Revenues from the market were $69.5 million (19.2% of revenues), down 16.6% from the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, the company witnessed growth in hyperscale and enterprise revenues on a sequential basis. Further, rising multiple high-end design wins for HPC and AI applications were positives. Telecom & Networking: Revenues generated from this market were $31.9 million (8.9% of revenues), down 20.5% from the prior-year quarter. Supply-chain disruptions were negatives. Nevertheless, strong investments in 5G infrastructure hold promise. In the reported quarter, the company secured a 5G base station design win. Operating Results
In the second quarter, non-GAAP gross profit margin was 38%, which contracted 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $82.6 million, up 6.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure remained flatyear over year at 22.9% in the reported quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.1%, contracting 70 bps from the prior-year quarter. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $510 million compared with $512.8 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total debt stood at $313.5 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $317.8 million at the end of the first quarter. Inthe second quarter, cash flow from operations was $33.8 million compared with $54.3 million in the first quarter. The company made dividend payments of $3.9 million and repurchased shares worth $6.5 million. Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share (+/- 20 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.45 per share.
Further, the company anticipates revenues of $340 million (+/- $15 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is projected at $382.3 million. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Advanced Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Carrier Global ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) , Ametek ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) . All companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rates for Carrier, Ametek and Agilent are currently projected at 14.5%, 10.2% and 13%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%.Further, the bottom line improved 5.9% from the year-ago quarter but decreased 3.1% from the prior quarter.
Revenues of $361.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $367 million. Notably, the top line improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter and 2.8% from the previous quarter.
Top-line growth was driven by strong momentum across semiconductor equipment, and industrial and medical end markets.
However, the coronavirus-induced supply-chain constraints acted as headwinds in the quarter. Softness in the data center, telecom and networking markets were other concerns.
Nevertheless, the company is optimistic about its strengthening order traction across hyperscale customers. Further, prospects related to 5G remain key levers.
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Quote
End Market in Detail
Semiconductor Equipment: Revenues generated from this market grew 21.5% year over year to $176.7 million (48.9% of total revenues),driven by a robust demand environment and solid momentum across Plasma Power products. The growing clout of MAXstream and eVoS contributed well.
Industrial & Medical: Revenues from this market grew 17.4% year over year to $70.9 million (23% of revenues) in the reported quarter. In the medical vertical, strong demand for elective care procedures aided top-line growth in this market. Further, strong design wins were positives.
Data Center Computing: Revenues from the market were $69.5 million (19.2% of revenues), down 16.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Nevertheless, the company witnessed growth in hyperscale and enterprise revenues on a sequential basis. Further, rising multiple high-end design wins for HPC and AI applications were positives.
Telecom & Networking: Revenues generated from this market were $31.9 million (8.9% of revenues), down 20.5% from the prior-year quarter. Supply-chain disruptions were negatives.
Nevertheless, strong investments in 5G infrastructure hold promise. In the reported quarter, the company secured a 5G base station design win.
Operating Results
In the second quarter, non-GAAP gross profit margin was 38%, which contracted 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP operating expenses were $82.6 million, up 6.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure remained flatyear over year at 22.9% in the reported quarter.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.1%, contracting 70 bps from the prior-year quarter.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $510 million compared with $512.8 million as of Mar 31, 2021.
Total debt stood at $313.5 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $317.8 million at the end of the first quarter.
Inthe second quarter, cash flow from operations was $33.8 million compared with $54.3 million in the first quarter.
The company made dividend payments of $3.9 million and repurchased shares worth $6.5 million.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, Advanced Energy expects non-GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share (+/- 20 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.45 per share.
Further, the company anticipates revenues of $340 million (+/- $15 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is projected at $382.3 million.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Advanced Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) , Ametek (AME - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) . All companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Carrier, Ametek and Agilent are currently projected at 14.5%, 10.2% and 13%, respectively.