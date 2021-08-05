We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Covenant Logistics Group is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLG's full-year earnings has moved 23.63% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CVLG has returned about 37.88% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 5.91% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Covenant Logistics Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CVLG belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.03% so far this year, so CVLG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track CVLG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.