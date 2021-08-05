We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Entravision Communications (EVC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Entravision Communications (EVC - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Entravision Communications is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EVC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVC's full-year earnings has moved 60.87% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, EVC has gained about 111.27% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 4.33%. As we can see, Entravision Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, EVC is a member of the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.88% this year, meaning that EVC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
EVC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.