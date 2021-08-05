Back to top

NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 by 50.2%. The bottom line also compared unfavorably with $1.27 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $5,243 million, up 134.3% year over year.

Highlights of the Release

The company expects Winter Storm Uri's total 2021 loss before income tax to be $1,060 million driven by resettlement data. NRG Energy plans to mitigate the loss by $360-$560 million, which includes — but is not limited to — customer bad debt mitigation, counterparty default recovery, ERCOT default and uplift regulatory securitization along with one-time cost savings.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $656 million, up 14.3% from $574 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s total operating costs and expenses for second-quarter 2021 amounted to $3,686 million, up 110.1% from $1,754 million in second-quarter 2020.

Interest expenses of $125 million increased 30.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $96 million.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2021, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $361 million compared with $3,905 million on Dec 31, 2020.

As of Jun 30, 2021, its long-term debt amounted to $8,712 million compared with $8,691 million on Dec 31, 2020.

 Cash provided by continuing operations for first-half 2021 was $377 million compared with $692 million generated in the comparable period of 2020.

Capital expenditures for first-half 2021 were $143 million compared with $116 million in first-half 2020.

Guidance

NRG Energy maintained 2021 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $2,400-$2,600 million. It expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,640 million.

