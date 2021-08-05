We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NRG Energy (NRG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG - Free Report) posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 by 50.2%. The bottom line also compared unfavorably with $1.27 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues
NRG Energy’s quarterly revenues came in at $5,243 million, up 134.3% year over year.
Highlights of the Release
The company expects Winter Storm Uri's total 2021 loss before income tax to be $1,060 million driven by resettlement data. NRG Energy plans to mitigate the loss by $360-$560 million, which includes — but is not limited to — customer bad debt mitigation, counterparty default recovery, ERCOT default and uplift regulatory securitization along with one-time cost savings.
Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $656 million, up 14.3% from $574 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s total operating costs and expenses for second-quarter 2021 amounted to $3,686 million, up 110.1% from $1,754 million in second-quarter 2020.
Interest expenses of $125 million increased 30.2% from the prior-year quarter’s $96 million.
Financial Highlights
As of Jun 30, 2021, NRG Energy had cash and cash equivalents worth $361 million compared with $3,905 million on Dec 31, 2020.
As of Jun 30, 2021, its long-term debt amounted to $8,712 million compared with $8,691 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Cash provided by continuing operations for first-half 2021 was $377 million compared with $692 million generated in the comparable period of 2020.
Capital expenditures for first-half 2021 were $143 million compared with $116 million in first-half 2020.
Guidance
NRG Energy maintained 2021 adjusted EBITDA view in the range of $2,400-$2,600 million. It expects 2021 free cash flow before growth investments in the band of $1,440-$1,640 million.
Zacks Rank
NRG Energy has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
