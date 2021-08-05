We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Hits a New 52-Week High
For investors looking for momentum, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 42.1% from its 52-week low of $171.02/share.
Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:
VOT in Focus
The fund seeks to track the performance of the CRSP US Mid Cap Growth Index. It has AUM of $11.49 billion and charges 7 basis points in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Market participants are upbeat about the impressive second-quarter 2021 earnings results and the rebounding U.S. economy from the coronavirus led-slump. However, rising new delta variant cases are increasing concerns about the sustainability of the economy and earnings growth. Considering the mixed sentiments, mid-cap funds are gaining increased attention as they provide both growth and stability in comparison to the small-cap and large-cap counterparts.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). It seems like VOT will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 35.11, which gives cues of further rally.