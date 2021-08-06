The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VOO, VTI, IVV, ARKX, VOTE, META and LOPX

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – August 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. ETFs recently featured in the blog include: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (
VOO Quick Quote VOO - Free Report) , Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( VTI Quick Quote VTI - Free Report) , iShares Core S&P 500 ETF ( IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) , ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( ARKX Quick Quote ARKX - Free Report) , Engine Number 1 Etf Trust - U S Engagement Etf ( VOTE Quick Quote VOTE - Free Report) , Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) and Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF ( LOPX Quick Quote LOPX - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog: Most Interesting New ETFs of 2021
Investors continue to pour money into ETFs at a record pace. US listed ETFs have already gathered more than $500 billion in net inflows year-to-date, surpassing the total for 2020. While fixed income ETFs gathered a lot of cash last year, most of new money this year has gone into equity ETFs. Ultra-cheap, plain-vanilla, broad market ETFs like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF are the biggest asset gainers.
Many investors are moving out of actively managed mutual funds into ETFs mainly due to low cost and tax efficiency. Use of ETFs by active managers, either as a substitute for or in combination with individual stocks, increasing adoption by institutional investors and rising popularity of ETF model portfolios have further boosted the industry, which now has over $6.5 trillion in assets.
ETF providers continue to launch new products at a brisk pace to gain a share of the massive inflows. We saw a number of active ETFs launch this year, thanks mainly to enormous success of Ark ETFs. Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF is one of the most successful launches of 2021. It holds companies poised to benefit from the fast-growing space economy.
Activist investor Engine No. 1, which won three Exxon Mobil board seats after a long proxy fight, launched the Transform 500 ETF. The shares of the ETF will be used to push for climate change and other ESG proposals. Apple and Microsoft are the top holdings in the fund.
The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF holds global companies actively involved in the Metaverse, defined as next version of the internet. NVIDIA and Tencent are among the top holdings.
The Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF tracks an equal-weighted index of stocks with relatively low trading prices. AMC is the top holding in the fund currently.
