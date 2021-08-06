We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ESG U.S. ETF (ESGV) Hits a 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have ESG U.S. Stock Vanguard ETF (ESGV - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ESGV are up approximately 40.6% from their 52-week low of $58.76/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
ESGV In Focus
The underlying FTSE US All Cap Choice Index measures the performance of the FTSE USA All Cap Index after excluding companies involved in Vice Products, Non-Renewable Energy and Weapons. The fund charges 12 bps in fees.
Why The Move?
The environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing category continues to remain one of the most popular arenas among investors. ESG funds saw attractive inflows already this year. About $21 billion went into the sustainable investment category in the first quarter of 2021 alone.
U.S. President Joe Biden is known as promoting clean energy. The United States once again entered the Paris climate accord – adopted in 2016 – in the Biden era. Biden wants the United States to achieve a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions, no later than 2050. All these initiatives helped boost ESG investing.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 34.66. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Want Key ETF Info Delivered Straight To Your Inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>