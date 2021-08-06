Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Asbury Automotive, Group 1 Automotive, Lithia Motors, America's CarMart and Cabot Oil & Gas

Read MoreHide Full Article

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 6, 2021 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Welcome to Episode #246 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

What if you could be a value investor and still buy growth stocks?

Ben Graham, the father of value investing, wasn’t a fan of growth stocks unless he could get them cheap.

He used the PEG ratio to find cheap stocks with growth.

The PEG ratio is the price/earnings to growth ratio. Forget about calculating it yourself.

You can now find it on financial websites, including Zacks.com.

Screening for Cheap Growth Stocks Using the PEG Ratio

A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates a company is cheap but has growth.

If you add the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) to your screen, you should hopefully get stocks where analysts are raising their earnings estimates.

But what if you want to narrow it even more than this basic screen?

Adding a 5-year historical earnings growth rate over 20%, which is an aggressive growth rate, still gives you 18 total stocks.

5 Cheap Growth Stocks with Top Rank

1. Asbury Automotive (ABG - Free Report)  is an auto retailer with a PEG ratio of just 0.47. Earnings are expected to grow 76% this year.

2. Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report)  is another auto retailer that is also cheap. It has a PEG ratio of 0.7 and a P/E of 6. Earnings are expected to rise 54% this year.

3. Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report)  operates as an auto retailer both in physical stores and online. Lithia and Driveway are expected to grow earnings by 63% in 2021. It has a PEG ratio of just 0.6.

4. America’s CarMart (CRMT - Free Report)  is another auto retailer with value credentials. It has a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a forward P/E of 11.

5. Cabot Oil & Gas (COG - Free Report)  is a natural gas producer with a PEG ratio of only 0.17. Revenue is expected to skyrocket 220% in 2021 and another 8.7% in 2022. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.7%.

There are two more intriguing cheap growth stocks you may want to know about that made the screen.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

 

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - free report >>

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) - free report >>

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) - free report >>

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) - free report >>

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks energy