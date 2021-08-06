We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apollo Investment (AINV) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Costs Dip
Apollo Investment Corporation’s (AINV - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30) net investment income of 39 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line declined 9.3% year over year.
The results were hurt by lower total investment income. However, decline in expenses and decent portfolio activity during the quarter were tailwinds.
Net investment income was $25.3 million, down 10.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Total Investment Income & Expenses Decline
Total investment income was $50.6 million, down 10.8% year over year. The fall was mainly due to lower interest income. The figure marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.8 million.
Total expenses, net of management fee offset rebate and expense reimbursements, fell 11.4% to $25.2 million.
Solid Balance Sheet Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalents (including foreign currencies) totaled $47.3 million, down from $54.6 million on Mar 31, 2021.
As of Jun 30, 2021, Apollo Investment had $1.49 billion of debt obligations. This included $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes and $1.14 billion outstanding under the credit facility.
Apollo Investment’s total assets amounted to $2.59 billion, up from $2.54 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Net asset value was $16.02 per share, up from $15.88 as of March 2021-end.
Decent Portfolio Activity
The fair value of Apollo Investment’s total investment portfolio was $2.49 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.
In the reported quarter, the company originated $295.2 million of investments and had $266.1 million of repayments.
Share Repurchase Update
During the quarter, Apollo Investment repurchased 0.14 million shares for $2 million. Further, subsequent to quarter-end through Aug 4, the company repurchased 44,418 shares for $0.6 million.
Our Viewpoint
Continued decent origination volumes are expected to support Apollo Investment’s financials. Lower expenses are likely to aid the bottom line to some extent as well.
Apollo Investment Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Currently, Apollo Investment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
