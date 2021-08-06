If You Invested $1000 in Target a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Target (TGT - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TGT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Target's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Target's main business drivers.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) has evolved from just being a pure brick-&-mortar retailer to an omni-channel entity. The company has been making investment in technologies, improving websites and mobile apps and modernizing supply chain to keep pace with the changing retail landscape and better compete with pure e-commerce players. Its acquisition of Shipt to provide same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics as well as other products is worth noting.
Founded in 1902, Target provides an array of goods ranging from household essentials and electronics to toys and apparel for men, women and kids. It also houses food and pet supplies, home furnishings and décor, home improvement, automotive products, and seasonal merchandise.
This Minneapolis, MN-based company also offers in-store amenities, consisting of Target Café, Target Photo, Target Optical, Portrait Studio, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. Target operates more than 1,900 stores.
A greater number of general merchandise stores provides an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company's stores, which are larger than 170,000 square feet, offer a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets.
The company's small format stores, which are smaller than 50,000 square feet, offer curated general merchandise and food assortments. The company's digital channels include a wide merchandise assortment, including many items found in stores, along with a complementary assortment.
Some of the company's Owned Brands includes: A New Day, Cat & Jack, Cloud Island, Made By Design, Opalhouse, Prologue, Project 62, Ava & Viv, Smith & Hawken, Wild Fable and Wine Cube.
Some of the company's Exclusive Brands includes: C9 by Champion, Hand Made Modern, Kid Made Modern, DENIZEN from Levi's, Fieldcrest, Genuine Kids from OshKosh, Isabel Maternity by Ingrid & Isabel and Umbro.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Target a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $5,373.07, or a gain of 437.31%, as of August 6, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 269.28% and the price of gold increased 4.40% over the same time frame in comparison.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for TGT.
Although shares of Target have increased in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near-term. The likely pullback in demand for essentials due to lower at-home consumption and a drop in pantry-loading trends, may cast a pall in the forthcoming periods. The company may face tough year-over-year comparisons in sales, as COVID-19 benefits are lapped. In fact, during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, Target experienced slower growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage categories. Nevertheless, the company has been gaining from efforts to boost omni-channel capabilities and product assortments. Such aspects aided its first-quarter results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. The company has been strengthening its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.The stock has jumped 5.16% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.