New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avista Corporation (AVA - Free Report) is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN - Free Report) is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 85.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM - Free Report) , through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

 

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM - Free Report) is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 30 days.

