Company News for Aug 6, 2021

  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN - Free Report) jumped 3.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $25.80 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.55.
  • Hanesbrands Inc.’s (HBI - Free Report) shares surged 6.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 47 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.
  • Shares of Kellogg Company (K - Free Report) rose 0.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc.’s (YETI - Free Report) shares jumped 4.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 68 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents.

