Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. LouisianaPacific (LPX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LPX and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
LouisianaPacific is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 25.47% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 49.02% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 20.63%. This means that LouisianaPacific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.60% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
LPX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.