Is The Mosaic (MOS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has The Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
The Mosaic is one of 251 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS's full-year earnings has moved 24.17% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, MOS has moved about 33.42% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 13.64%. This means that The Mosaic is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, MOS belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.71% so far this year, so MOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
MOS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.