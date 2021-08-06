Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Alliant (LNT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Read MoreHide Full Article

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 57 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 5.5%. Earnings also improved 5.5% from the year-ago figure.

Total Revenues

Second-quarter revenues came in at $817 million, improving 7.1% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to strong contribution from its Electric and Gas operations.

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alliant Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote

Operational Highlights

For the second quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.5% and 0.4% year over year, respectively. Electric volumes improved due to strong power sales volume to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The increase in gas utility customers did not result in a year-over-year rise in gas sales volume. Gas volumes for the reported quarter decreased 9.9% year over year due to fall in transportation sales volume.

Total operating expenses were $641 million for the reported quarter, increasing 7.7% from $595 million in the year-ago period. The increase in expenses was due to higher cost of electric transmission services and rise in cost of gas sold.

Operating income was $176 million, up 4.8% from $168 million in the year-ago quarter.

Interest expenses were $69 million, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents were $15 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $54 million on Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $6,468 million as of Jun 30, 2021, lower than $6,769 million on Dec 31, 2020.

For first-half 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $207 million compared with $319 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Alliant Energy reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.50-$2.64 per share. The guidance assumes normal temperature in its service territories, and takes into account the ability of Interstate Power and Light Company as well as Winconsin Power and Light to earn authorized rates of return.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Alliant carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

ALLETE, Inc. (ALE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 1.8%.

WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents by 10.1%.

DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:


DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) - free report >>

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) - free report >>

Allete, Inc. (ALE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings utilities