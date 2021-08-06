We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alliant (LNT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 57 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 5.5%. Earnings also improved 5.5% from the year-ago figure.
Total Revenues
Second-quarter revenues came in at $817 million, improving 7.1% year over year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to strong contribution from its Electric and Gas operations.
Operational Highlights
For the second quarter, the company’s retail electric and gas utility customers grew 0.5% and 0.4% year over year, respectively. Electric volumes improved due to strong power sales volume to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The increase in gas utility customers did not result in a year-over-year rise in gas sales volume. Gas volumes for the reported quarter decreased 9.9% year over year due to fall in transportation sales volume.
Total operating expenses were $641 million for the reported quarter, increasing 7.7% from $595 million in the year-ago period. The increase in expenses was due to higher cost of electric transmission services and rise in cost of gas sold.
Operating income was $176 million, up 4.8% from $168 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expenses were $69 million, down 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents were $15 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $54 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term debt (excluding current portion) was $6,468 million as of Jun 30, 2021, lower than $6,769 million on Dec 31, 2020.
For first-half 2021, cash flow from operating activities was $207 million compared with $319 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Alliant Energy reiterated its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $2.50-$2.64 per share. The guidance assumes normal temperature in its service territories, and takes into account the ability of Interstate Power and Light Company as well as Winconsin Power and Light to earn authorized rates of return.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Alliant carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
