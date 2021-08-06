We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) . LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.45 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.69. Over the last 12 months, LPX's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.94 and as low as 5.79, with a median of 10.27.
Finally, our model also underscores that LPX has a P/CF ratio of 6.60. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.35. Over the past year, LPX's P/CF has been as high as 28.37 and as low as 6.12, with a median of 8.51.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Louisiana-Pacific is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LPX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.