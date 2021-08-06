We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vistra Energy (VST) Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Vistra Energy Corp. (VST - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share for the second quarter of 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents by 60%. Also, the bottom line fell significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings due to the negative impact of the winter storm Uri.
Revenues
In the second quarter of 2021, operating revenues of $2,565 million improved 2.2% from $2,509 million in the prior-year quarter.
Vistra Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Vistra Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Vistra Corp. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Total operating costs for the quarter amounted to $429 million, up 4.1% from 2020’s second-quarter figure of $412 million.
Operating income came in at $62 million, down 83.6% from the prior-year quarter’s number of $377 million.
In the second quarter of 2021, the company’s residential customer count slipped 1.7% from the prior-year quarter's level. Retail electric volumes in the second quarter rose 2.8% year over year.
During the quarter, the company completed phase II of the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility. This improved its lithium-ion battery storage system's capacity to 400 MW/1,600 MWh.
Financial Position
As of Jun 30, 2021, Vistra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $444 million compared with $406 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had a long-term debt of $10,484 million, up from $9,235 million on Dec 31, 2020.
The company’s cash used in operating activities in the first two quarters was $1,057 million compared with the cash provided by operating activities of $1,309 million in the first six months of 2020.
Capital expenditures including nuclear fuel purchases and long-term service agreement prepayments in the first six months of 2021 were $546 million compared with $588 million in the comparable period of 2020.
In the reported quarter, the company issued 4.375% senior unsecured notes worth $1,250 million due May 1, 2029.
Guidance
Excluding the impact of the winter storm Uri, the company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1,475-$1,875 million. It anticipates total current-year capital expenditures to be $1,116 million.
Zacks Rank
Vistra Energy has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents by 5.6%.
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 59 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
DTE Energy Company (DTE - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share of $1.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 18.1%.