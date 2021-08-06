We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Equity (AEL) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings of 98 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 84.9%. The bottom line, however, dipped 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Net loss came in at 69 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $2.76. Results reflect reductions in discount rates used in the calculation of fair value of fixed index annuity policy benefit reserves.
The company witnessed an increase in annuity sales, weak net investment income and lower expenses during the quarter.
Operational Update
Total revenues were $577.6 million, down 6.6% year over year.
Premiums and other considerations increased 32.3% to $14.6 million. Annuity product charges inched up 0.5% to $63.8 million while net investment income declined 8.2% to $499.3 million on a year-over-year basis.
Annuity sales of $1.2 billion doubled year over year. Sequentially, gross sales of fixed index annuities at American Equity Life and Eagle Life increased 36% and 24%, respectively.
Total benefits and expenses were $1.1 billion, down 7.3% year over year.
Investment spread was 1.95%, down from 2.39% in the year-ago quarter.
Policyholder funds under management of $56.6 billion at the second-quarter end were up 1.5% from the level at the first-quarter end.
Financial Update
Cash and cash equivalents were $11.52 billion as on Jun 30, 2021, up 26.7% from the 2020-end level. Total investments were $53.6 billion, marginally up 0.06% from the 2020-end level.
Note payable totaled $495.9 million, marginally up 0.05% from the 2020-end level.
Book value per common share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) was $38.59, up 7.2% from the level at 2020 end.
Total debt/total capitalization was 11.9% at the second-quarter end, improving 30 basis points from the level at 2020 end.
Operating return on equity excluding average AOCI was 9.1%.
Zacks Rank
American Equity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Performance of Other Insurers
