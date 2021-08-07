We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Novavax (NVAX) Stock Fell 19% on Friday
Shares of biotech company Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) plunged 19.6% in Friday trading after it delayed U.S. submission for its Covid-19 vaccine for the third time. Novavax said it now expects to apply for U.S. emergency-use authorization in the fourth quarter of this year.
NVAX has filed for emergency clearance in other regions like India, Indonesia & the Philippines, and it said it expects to submit its vaccine with the U.K., Europe, Australia, Canada & New Zealand in the third quarter.
Other news weighing on the stock is its second-quarter earnings results. The company reported a wider-than-expected loss of $4.75 per share; analysts were looking for a loss of $3.63 per share. Even though revenue skyrocketed 728% to $298 million, the top line still missed estimates of $387.9 million.
NVAX is up over 70% year-to-date.