We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.80, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.84% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SNDL as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 12, 2021. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8 million, down 45.09% from the year-ago period.
SNDL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $65 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.23% and +24.93%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SNDL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 366.67% lower. SNDL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNDL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.