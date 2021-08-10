Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in PerkinElmer a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
With that in mind, let's take a look at PerkinElmer's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Waltham, MA, PerkinElmer, Inc. provides scientific instruments, consumables, and services to pharmaceutical, biomedical, environmental testing, chemical, and general industrial markets worldwide.
For the Diagnostics market, the company offers products that are used to detect genetic disorders from pre-conception to early childhood. The company also provides digital x-ray flat panel detectors and infectious disease testing solutions. For the Research market, the company offers reagents, liquid handling and detection, and imaging technologies that are used by researchers in the drug discovery process. In the Discovery & Analytical Solutions (DAS) segment, PerkinElmer has two operating segments – Human Health and Environmental Health. In recent past, the company realigned its business structure. OneSource, the company’s multivendor laboratory service business that serves the life sciences end market, was moved from the Environmental Health segment into the Human Health segment. The Human Health segment focuses on developing diagnostics, tools and applications, which help to detect diseases earlier and more accurately. The Human Health segment serves two end markets: diagnostics and research. The Environmental Health segment offers products and services that help in producing safer food and consumer products, securing environment and using energy more efficiently. The segment serves three end markets - laboratory services, environmental and Industrial. The company’s environmental solutions help in maintaining the wellbeing of air, water, soil and food. PerkinElmer’s environmental applications help its customers comply with regulatory requirements and maintain industry standards by detecting harmful substances in water, adulterants in food, toxic metals in toys, counterfeits in medicine and many other consumer products. 2020 at a Glance In 2020, the company posted revenues worth $3.78 billion, up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. In 2020, Discovery & Analytical Solutions (DAS) revenues totaled $1.72 billion (46% of net revenues) and Diagnostics’ revenues came in at $2.07 billion (54%). Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in PerkinElmer a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $8,241.33, or a 724.13% gain, as of August 9, 2021. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 269.90% and the price of gold went up -2.35% over the same time frame.
Analysts are forecasting more upside for PKI too.
PerkinElmer exited the second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. The company witnessed robust core segmental performance in the quarter under review. Expansion in both gross and operating margins instills optimism. Interestingly, the company inked a deal to acquire BioLegend — a leading manufacturer of innovative antibodies and research agents — for an amount of $5.25 billion. Per management, the company exhibited encouraging performance throughout the first half of 2021 and is well-positioned to execute on both its short and long-term goals. COVID-related products and services contributed $365 million in the second quarter. On a quarter-to-date basis, the stock outperformed its industry. However, PerkinElmer continues to make acquisitions, which increases integration risks.
The stock is up 20.44% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
