Image: Bigstock
Oasis (OAS) Q2 Earnings Beat on Production and Price Gains
Williston Basin-focused oil and gas producer Oasis Petroleum (OAS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.76, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 and improving from the year-ago profit of 23 cents. The outperformance can be attributed to higher commodity prices and better-than-expected production.
The company’s total operating revenues of $393.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271 million. The top line also more than doubled from the year-ago figure of $166.4 million.
Among other encouraging metrics for Oasis Petroleum, adjusted EBITDA, and exploration and production (E&P) free cash flow totaled $107 million and $54.8 million, respectively. The company, which currently pays a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents ($1.50 annualized), reiterated its plan to hike it to 50 cents, following the completion of the previously announced Williston Basin acquisition.
Production & Price Realizations
Total production (comprising 64% oil) edged up 0.3% from the year-ago level to 54.271 thousand oil-equivalent barrels per day (MBOE/d) and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53.3 MBOE/d. While oil volume came in at 34.668 thousand barrels per day (down 4.8% year over year), natural gas totaled 117,617 thousand cubic feet per day (up 10.9%).
The average realized crude oil price during the second quarter was $65.52 per barrel, reflecting a 168% increase from the prior-year realization of $24.45. The average realized natural gas price was $4.53 per thousand cubic feet, surging 243.2% from the year-earlier period.
Total Expenses
Total operating expenses in the quarter climbed to $240.5 million from the year-ago quarter’s $176.5 million. This was mainly on account of a jump in midstream outlays, and purchased oil and gas expenses, which were up 188.5% and 157.5%, respectively, from the corresponding quarter of last year. The company’s lease operating expenses also rose to $10.21 per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) from the year-ago figure of $6.01 per Boe.
Financial Position
Capital spending totaled $53 million in the quarter. Oasis Petroleum recorded $160 million in net cash flow used in operations.
As of Jun 30, this Bakken-focused operator had $388.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had long-term debt of $1 billion, representing a debt-to-capitalization of 50.5%.
Guidance
For the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Oasis Petroleum estimates its E&P capex in the $50-$60 and $65-$65 million range, respectively. Oasis Petroleum revised its current-year E&P capex outlook downward from its previous guidance, and now projects it in the $200-$215 million band.
Further, management has given its production guidance for the next two quarters of 2021. They stand at 49-52 MBOE/d for the third quarter and 74.5-77.5 MBOE/d for the fourth quarter.
Zacks Rank & Stock Pick
Oasis Petroleum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Ovintiv (OVV - Free Report) , EOG Resources (EOG - Free Report) and Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Ovintiv has an expected earnings growth rate of 1,177.14% for the current year.
EOG Resources has an expected earnings growth rate of 397.95% for the current year.
Suncor Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 281.82% for the current year.