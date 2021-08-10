Back to top

Company News for Aug 9, 2021

  • Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (D - Free Report) fell 0.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.76, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77.
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.’s (GT - Free Report) shares rallied 6.6% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17.
  • Fluor Corp.’s (FLR - Free Report) shares gained 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH - Free Report) shares rose 2.9% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $1.93, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.

