New Strong Sell Stocks for August 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) is a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Audacy, Inc. (AUD - Free Report) is a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT - Free Report) provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD - Free Report) provides dredging services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY - Free Report) is a technology company that manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 30 days.
