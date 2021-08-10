We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vornado (VNO) Gains Full Ownership in One Park Avenue, Stock Up
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO - Free Report) recently completed the acquisition of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s (CPP Investments) 45% interest in One Park Avenue pursuant to a right of first offer. The transaction values the property at $875 million.
In its earlier press release, Vornado mentioned that the consideration to CPP Investments is roughly $158 million in cash. It is taking up CPP Investments’ share of the existing debt. With the deal’s completion, Vornado now enjoys full-ownership interest of this office asset.
Located in Manhattan, the 943,000-square-foot office building is 67% leased to New York University through May 2050. This indicates a steady cash flow from the property over the long term.
Reflecting bullish sentiments, shares of Vornado gained 1.69% during the Aug 6 regular trading session.
Vornado Realty had originally acquired an interest in the property at a $394 million valuation in March 2011. It had then recapitalized the property with CPP Investments in June 2014 at a $560-million valuation.
Vornado has a concentration of high-quality assets, and is focused on expanding its market share in the New York City office and Manhattan street retail. The latest stake acquisition is also in sync with its strategy.
The focus on having assets in such a few select high-rent, high barrier-to-entry geographic markets, as well as a diversified tenant base, that includes several industry bellwethers are expected to drive steady cash flows and fuel its growth engine over the long run. It is selling assets and reinvesting proceeds in developments and redevelopments.
However, the pandemic resulted in a downturn in the office and retail real estate markets. Shutdown of certain businesses is expected to reduce rental income and impact occupancy. In addition, store closures and bankruptcy woes have aggravated amid higher e-commerce adoption, which is a major concern.
In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have appreciated 13.3%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 17.4%.
