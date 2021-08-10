We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
3 PIMCO Mutual Funds That Are Must-Haves for Any Portfolio
Founded in 1971, Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC or PIMCO is an internationally acclaimed investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services across the globe with the help of more than 2,800 employees. PIMCO had around $2.2 trillion assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021.
PIMCO offers a broad lineup of investment solutions for the entire gamut of equities, bonds, currencies, real estate, alternative investments and risk-management services. Though the firm manages an array of mutual funds, it is best known for those based on fixed income.
Below we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
PIMCO Real Return Fund Class A (PRTNX - Free Report) maximum real return that is consistent with preservation of capital as well as prudent investment management. The fund normally invests the lion’s share of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of different maturities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, as well as corporations. It carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 6.3% in three years.
As of the end of March 2021, PRTNX held 997 issues, with 20.8% of its assets invested in 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21.
PIMCO Low Duration Income Fund Class A (PFIAX - Free Report) fund aims to maximize current income as its primary objective. The fund also aims for appreciation of capital in the long run. PFIAX invests a minimum of 65% of its assets in multi-sector portfolio of fixed-income securities. PFIAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%.
Eve Lagrellette Tournier is one of the fund managers of PFIAX since 2016.
PIMCO RAE US Small Fund Class A (PMJAX - Free Report) seeks long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-capitalization companies. It particularly focuses on small-cap companies in the United States. PMJAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and has three-year annualized returns of 15%.
PMJAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.16%.
