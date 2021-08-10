We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Camping World Holdings (CWH - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Camping World Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 260 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 11.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that CWH has returned about 63.76% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Camping World Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.26% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.