Has Lennar (LEN) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lennar (LEN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 20.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LEN has moved about 36.49% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 20.69%. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.93% so far this year, so LEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.