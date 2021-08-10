We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Ternium (TX) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Ternium (TX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TX and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.
Ternium is one of 251 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TX's full-year earnings has moved 34.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, TX has returned 78.06% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 14.13%. This means that Ternium is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, TX belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 53.67% so far this year, so TX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
TX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.