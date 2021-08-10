Citigroup (C) to Vend Australian Consumer Business for $882M

In continuation with its efforts to boost returns by streamlining operations internationally,
Citigroup Inc. ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) has reportedly signed a deal to sell its Australian consumer business unit to National Australia Bank, in a deal worth $882.24 million.
The deal, subject to approval from competition regulator, comprises a A$4.3-billion unsecured lending portfolio, A$7.9 billion in residential mortgages, and nearly A$9 billion in deposits. As per the deal terms, 800 employees of Citigroup and senior management will join National Australia Bank. Citigroup’s institutional business and underlying technology or platforms do not form part of the deal.
Credit card payments in Australia have been dwindling since government pandemic cheques are being used to pay down debt. Even younger generations in the country prefer buy now pay later (BNPL) providers, such as Afterpay, in order to benefit from 'interest-free' instalments. Thus, Citigroup’s move to exit from the Australian market amid the presently-challenged credit-card business environment is a strategic fit.
This deal comes after the company announced major strategic action in April, whereby its Global Consumer Banking segment will exit 13 markets. With the move, Citigroup seeks to focus more on wealth division operations in Asia and EMEA — Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London.
The sale, expected to close in March 2022, will also fortify National Australia Bank’s personal banking business as the lender contends for a larger share amongst Australia's "Big Four" banks, which jointly control more than 80% of the market. The Australian lender will expend A$165 million to establish a new unsecured lending platform for the whole business.
Citigroup's consumer business in Australia recorded lending assets worth A$12.2 billion and deposits worth A$9 billion at the end of June this year.
Citigroup will use the capital generated from the deal to invest in its strategic priorities, as well as continue to return capital to shareholders.
The company continues with its restructuring initiatives, while being focused on core urban markets, improving digital channels and reducing branches. It is also making investments in several areas to stoke growth. Management’s long-term strategy to increase the fee-based business mix and shrink its non-core assets also bodes well for long-term growth. We anticipate these streamlining initiatives will boost the company’s capital position, reduce expenses and drive operational efficiencies.
Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Shares of the bank have gained 11.7% over the last six months, underperforming 18.9% growth for the
Image: Bigstock
