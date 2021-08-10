We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Triton International (TRTN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Triton International (TRTN - Free Report) . TRTN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.98. TRTN's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.09 and as low as 5.82, with a median of 7.76, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that TRTN holds a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRTN's industry has an average PEG of 1.01 right now. Within the past year, TRTN's PEG has been as high as 0.91 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.78.
We should also highlight that TRTN has a P/B ratio of 1.60. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.63. Over the past 12 months, TRTN's P/B has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.61.
Finally, we should also recognize that TRTN has a P/CF ratio of 3.51. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.15. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTN's P/CF has been as high as 4.53 and as low as 2.44, with a median of 3.56.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Triton International is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TRTN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.