Will Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates?
Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 11, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating 43.4% growth, sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from increasing demand for Opendoor’s service, solid home resale performance and an increase in home purchases. Average home price and inventory management strategies are expected to have acted as other tailwinds for revenue performance.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss per share is projected at 35 cents, indicating a sequential decline of more than 100%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Opendoor Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Opendoor Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Opendoor Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Opendoor Technologies Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings.
Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Fiserv (FISV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.