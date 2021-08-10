Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. ( VSH Quick Quote VSH - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 10. For the second quarter, the company projects revenues between $790 million and $830 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $820.8 million, indicating growth of 41.1% from the prior-year reported figure. Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 59 cents, which suggests a surge of 227.8% from the year-ago value. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matched the same once. It has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.6%. Factors to Consider
Vishay (VSH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 10.
For the second quarter, the company projects revenues between $790 million and $830 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $820.8 million, indicating growth of 41.1% from the prior-year reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 59 cents, which suggests a surge of 227.8% from the year-ago value.
The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matched the same once. It has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.6%.
Factors to Consider
During the second quarter, Vishay is likely to have gained across end-markets served from robust product portfolio.
Strengthening global distribution might have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
Growing demand in automotive and computing markets is expected to have continued driving the company’s performance in Asia. Also, demand in automotive and industrial sectors might have benefited its business in Europe.
Factory automation and accelerated residential development, governmental investments in power generation and transmission systems as well as alternative energy systems are expected to have proliferated the industrial sector in the quarter under review.
Further, rising demand for 5G base station equipment is anticipated to have propelled the telecom sector.
In addition, the medical and consumer market sectors might have continued registering growth in the second quarter.
Solid demand for its capacitors in power transmission and electro cars in China might have been a tailwind for the company in the to-be-reported quarter.
Also, robust Optoelectronic offerings are anticipated to have contributed well to the top line in the second quarter.
Further, growing adoption of MOSFETs in automotive is expected to have benefited the top line in the quarter under review.
However, the coronavirus pandemic-induced uncertainty and economic volatility are expected to have been headwinds. Also, long lead times for many product lines might have remained concerns.
Further, weakness in commercial avionics is likely to get reflected in the upcoming second-quarter results.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vishay this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of -1.70% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +17.71% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.