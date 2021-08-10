Auto Stock Roundup: Earnings Report Card of GM, TM, HMC & More

Last week, various auto giants unveiled July 2021 U.S. sales reports. U.S. auto giant
Ford’s ( F Quick Quote F - Free Report) overall sales totaled 120,053 units, down around 32% year over year amid chip crisis. Vehicle sales of Japan-based auto biggies Toyota ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) and Honda ( HMC Quick Quote HMC - Free Report) recorded year-over-year growth of 33% and 8%, respectively. Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Volvo registered double-digit percentage sales growth last month. However, Subaru posted a sales decline for the second consecutive month due to low inventories amid supply chain disruptions. Importantly, seasonally adjusted annualized rate for vehicle sales fell to 14.8 million last month, after averaging around 17 million a month in the first half of the year, per U.S. Automotive News.
Last week, chipmaker Qualcomm submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of
Veoneer ( VNE Quick Quote VNE - Free Report) for $4.6 billion. Qualcomm’s bid, which is $800 million more than Magna’s offer, has already received approval from the company’s board. Veoneer's board of directors will evaluate the proposal from Qualcomm and the terms of the Magna merger agreement before making a final call. It is debatable whether or not Magna will submit a counter-bid. ( ) Bidding War Brewing for Veoneer: Here's What You Should Know
On the earnings front, a number of auto stocks released quarterly numbers last week. Below is the run-down of major takeaways from the earnings reports of
General Motors ( GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) , BorgWarner ( BWA Quick Quote BWA - Free Report) and Cummins ( CMI Quick Quote CMI - Free Report) , Toyota and Honda. Last Week’s Key Quarterly Releases
1. General Motors reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for second-quarter 2021, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line also posted a turnaround the year-ago loss of 50 cents per share amid the company’s cost-containment efforts, and robust demand for SUVs as well as pickups. Revenues of $34,167 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29,000 million. The top-line figure jumped from the year-ago figure of $16,778 million. (
) General Motors Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, '21 View Up
2. Toyota Motor posted fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.87 per ADR, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 on higher-than-expected revenues. Further, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago earnings of $1.06 a share. Consolidated revenues came in at $72,499 million, beating the consensus mark of $68,910 million. The top-line figure also climbed 69.5% year over year. For fiscal 2022, Toyota projects sales of ¥30 trillion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. (
) Toyota Q1 Earnings & Sales Trump Estimates, Up Y/Y
3. Honda Motor reported earnings of $1.18 per ADR for first-quarter fiscal 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line also reversed the year-ago loss of 44 cents per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $32,742 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33,858 million. Nonetheless, the top line surged 65.8% year on year. For fiscal 2022, Honda projects sales and operating profit of ¥15.45 trillion and ¥780 billion, respectively, up from the earlier forecast of ¥15.2 trillion and ¥660 billion. (
) Honda Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Miss Estimates, FY22 View Up
4. BorgWarner reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for second-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and turning around from the year-ago loss of 14 cents. This automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3,758 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,483 million and increasing a whopping 163.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,426 million, thanks to the Delphi Technologies buyout and increased demand for products. (
) BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Ups '21 View
5. Cummins reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 and surging from $1.95 recorded in the year-ago period. Higher-than-expected sales and EBITDA from the Power Systems segment led to this outperformance. Cummins’ revenues increased 59% year over year to $6,111 million. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,107.5 million. The company anticipates returning 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2021. (
) Cummins Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Surge 113% Y/Y Price Performance
The following table shows the price movement of some of the major auto players over the past week and six-month period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, all stocks have increased, apart from Tesla. The past week displayed a mixed price performance, with General Motors losing the most and Honda registering the maximum gain.
What’s Next in the Auto Space?
Industry watchers will track China vehicle sales data for July 2021, which is likely to be released by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers this week. Investors are awaiting the quarterly numbers of China-based electric vehicle maker NIO, which will be released on Aug 11. Also, stay tuned for updates on how automakers will tackle the semiconductor shortage and make changes in business operations.
Image: Bigstock
Auto Stock Roundup: Earnings Report Card of GM, TM, HMC & More
Last week, various auto giants unveiled July 2021 U.S. sales reports. U.S. auto giant Ford’s (F - Free Report) overall sales totaled 120,053 units, down around 32% year over year amid chip crisis. Vehicle sales of Japan-based auto biggies Toyota (TM - Free Report) and Honda (HMC - Free Report) recorded year-over-year growth of 33% and 8%, respectively. Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Volvo registered double-digit percentage sales growth last month. However, Subaru posted a sales decline for the second consecutive month due to low inventories amid supply chain disruptions. Importantly, seasonally adjusted annualized rate for vehicle sales fell to 14.8 million last month, after averaging around 17 million a month in the first half of the year, per U.S. Automotive News.
Last week, chipmaker Qualcomm submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Veoneer (VNE - Free Report) for $4.6 billion. Qualcomm’s bid, which is $800 million more than Magna’s offer, has already received approval from the company’s board. Veoneer's board of directors will evaluate the proposal from Qualcomm and the terms of the Magna merger agreement before making a final call. It is debatable whether or not Magna will submit a counter-bid. (Bidding War Brewing for Veoneer: Here's What You Should Know)
On the earnings front, a number of auto stocks released quarterly numbers last week. Below is the run-down of major takeaways from the earnings reports of General Motors (GM - Free Report) , BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) and Cummins (CMI - Free Report) , Toyota and Honda.
Last Week’s Key Quarterly Releases
1. General Motors reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for second-quarter 2021, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line also posted a turnaround the year-ago loss of 50 cents per share amid the company’s cost-containment efforts, and robust demand for SUVs as well as pickups. Revenues of $34,167 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29,000 million. The top-line figure jumped from the year-ago figure of $16,778 million. (General Motors Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, '21 View Up)
2. Toyota Motor posted fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings of $5.87 per ADR, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 on higher-than-expected revenues. Further, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago earnings of $1.06 a share. Consolidated revenues came in at $72,499 million, beating the consensus mark of $68,910 million. The top-line figure also climbed 69.5% year over year. For fiscal 2022, Toyota projects sales of ¥30 trillion, calling for a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. (Toyota Q1 Earnings & Sales Trump Estimates, Up Y/Y)
3. Honda Motor reported earnings of $1.18 per ADR for first-quarter fiscal 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents. The bottom line also reversed the year-ago loss of 44 cents per share. Quarterly revenues totaled $32,742 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33,858 million. Nonetheless, the top line surged 65.8% year on year. For fiscal 2022, Honda projects sales and operating profit of ¥15.45 trillion and ¥780 billion, respectively, up from the earlier forecast of ¥15.2 trillion and ¥660 billion. (Honda Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Miss Estimates, FY22 View Up)
4. BorgWarner reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for second-quarter 2021, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents and turning around from the year-ago loss of 14 cents. This automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $3,758 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,483 million and increasing a whopping 163.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,426 million, thanks to the Delphi Technologies buyout and increased demand for products. (BorgWarner Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Ups '21 View)
5. Cummins reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.06 and surging from $1.95 recorded in the year-ago period. Higher-than-expected sales and EBITDA from the Power Systems segment led to this outperformance. Cummins’ revenues increased 59% year over year to $6,111 million. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,107.5 million. The company anticipates returning 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in 2021. (Cummins Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Surge 113% Y/Y)
Price Performance
The following table shows the price movement of some of the major auto players over the past week and six-month period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, all stocks have increased, apart from Tesla. The past week displayed a mixed price performance, with General Motors losing the most and Honda registering the maximum gain.
What’s Next in the Auto Space?
Industry watchers will track China vehicle sales data for July 2021, which is likely to be released by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers this week. Investors are awaiting the quarterly numbers of China-based electric vehicle maker NIO, which will be released on Aug 11. Also, stay tuned for updates on how automakers will tackle the semiconductor shortage and make changes in business operations.